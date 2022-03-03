A Tokyo court on Thursday handed a six-month suspended jail sentence to Greg Kelly, a former aide to ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, on financial misconduct charges. Prosecutors had sought a two-year sentence for Kelly, an American citizen who was detained alongside Ghosn in November 2018. The sentence will be suspended for three years, the judge said on Thursday. Kelly was accused of helping the automaker’s ousted chairman, Ghosn, hide US$80 million of income from financial regulators. The judgement, which came after an 18-month trial and more than three years since Kelly’s arrest alongside Ghosn, may be the closest a Japanese court gets to ruling on the culpability of Nissan’s ex-chairman in alleged financial crimes. Family of Greg Kelly, Ghosn’s co-accused, petition for his release Kelly took centre stage in the Tokyo District Court because Ghosn is beyond the reach of Japanese prosecutors after fleeing to Lebanon in 2019 hidden in a box on a private jet. Kelly has sat through months of testimony from ex-Nissan colleagues including former CEO Hiroto Saikawa, and senior legal affairs executive Hari Nada, with prosecutors submitting emails and stacks of documents they say show Kelly illegally devised ways to defer payments to his boss. The charges spring from a financial regulation change in 2010 that required executives earning more than 1 billion yen (US$8.71 million) to disclose their pay. Kelly denied breaking the law and testified that his only intent was to give Ghosn, who was also the chief executive at Renault, a compensation package that would dissuade him from defecting to a rival automaker. Both Kelly and Ghosn also allege they are victims of a boardroom coup by former colleagues worried that Ghosn wanted to merge Nissan with alliance partner and largest shareholder Renault SA. The Nissan company, which was charged alongside Kelly and Ghosn, pleaded guilty at the start of the trial to allowing Ghosn to hide earnings from Japanese authorities. It is awaiting a court ruling. Prosecutors are seeking a 200 million yen (US$1.74 million) fine for the carmaker. Released on Christmas day in 2018 after a month in jail, Kelly has had to remain in Japan under conditions set in his US$600,000 bail. He wife Dee joined him and has attended most court sessions.