Ukrainian flag outside the United Nations headquarters in New York Photo: AFP
Ukraine crisis: Asian countries explain their positions after historic United Nations resolution
- The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution – backed by 141 countries – sending the firmest signal that Moscow’s actions are globally condemned
- Apart from Russia, four other nations rejected the resolution and several countries abstained, including China, India and 9 other Asian nations
Topic | Ukraine
