Ukrainian flag outside the United Nations headquarters in New York Photo: AFP
Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Asian countries explain their positions after historic United Nations resolution

  • The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution – backed by 141 countries – sending the firmest signal that Moscow’s actions are globally condemned
  • Apart from Russia, four other nations rejected the resolution and several countries abstained, including China, India and 9 other Asian nations

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 10:11pm, 3 Mar, 2022

