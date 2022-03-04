People cast their ballots at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: South Koreans cast early votes in presidential election amid record case surge
- New daily cases hit a fresh peak of 266,853 as 3,552 polling stations opened for early voting
- Elsewhere, the government is moving Vietnam to the course of living with Covid-19 even as infections soar
