A healthcare worker in Japan administers a dose of Moderna; the country could soon have it’s own version of the booster. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Japanese vaccine ‘safe and effective’, new trial confirms
- Drug maker Shionogi is seeking regulatory approval of its Covid-19 vaccine after successful trials; Japan currently relies on shots from Pfizer and Moderna
- The virus has already infected more than five million people in the country and killed more than 24,000
