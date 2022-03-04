A search operation for the remains of people after the 2011 disaster in Japan. Photo: Reuters
Fukushima: Historic win for disaster victims, US$12 million in damages

  • Japan’s Supreme Court ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) should pay 1.4 billion yen (US$12 million) in damages to about 3,700 residents
  • Averaging about 380,000 yen (US$3,290) per plaintiff, the damages cover three class-action lawsuits out of more than 30 filed against the utility

Topic |   Fukushima nuclear disaster
