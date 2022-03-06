People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on March 5. Photo: AP
North Korea says it conducted ‘important’ spy satellite system test

  • State news agency KCNA said the test was carried out on Saturday, and came just days before presidential elections in South Korea.
  • South Korea’s military believe test was the firing of another ballistic missile by the North, the latest in a flurry of weapons tests this year

Reuters
Updated: 8:30am, 6 Mar, 2022

People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on March 5. Photo: AP
