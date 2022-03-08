A Uniqlo sign is seen outside a store in Sydney, Australia in February. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Uniqlo stays put in Russia as Netflix, Levi’s and others cut ties

  • ‘Clothing is a necessity of life. The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do,’ says the head of Fast Retailing, which owns the brand
  • Political pressure is building on companies to halt business in the country, while operations have also been complicated by sanctions over Putin’s invasion

Reuters
Updated: 6:00am, 8 Mar, 2022

