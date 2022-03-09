South Korean Navy’s patrol ships search for survivors from the sunken South Korean navy ship near South Korea’s Baekryeong island, in March 2010. South Korea said Tuesday it fired warning shots at a North Korean patrol boat that temporarily crossed the countries’ disputed western sea boundary while chasing an unarmed North Korean vessel. Photo: AP Photo
South Korea fires warning shots to repel North Korean patrol boat
- South Korea often fires warning shots to repel North Korean boats crossing the poorly marked sea border, but there have been deadly clashes
- Seoul blamed North Korea for an attack on a South Korean warship that killed 46 sailors in 2010, but the North has denied responsibility
