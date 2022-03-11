An Akash missile system in India. Photo: AFP
India fired missile into Pakistan by accident; ‘deeply regrettable’ defence ministry said
- ‘During a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile’ India said, calling the incident ‘deeply regrettable’
- Pakistan said the ‘imprudent launch’ had damaged property and put civilian lives at risk, accusing India of ‘callousness towards regional peace and stability’
Topic | India
An Akash missile system in India. Photo: AFP