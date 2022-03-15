“While this type of training is routinely conducted by US Patriot batteries ... its increased intensity of its certification underscores the seriousness USFK takes against the DPRK’s recent missile launch behaviour,” USFK said.

A spokesman for South Korea’s defence ministry said it was also closely monitoring North Korea’s movements and maintaining a robust combined readiness posture with the US military.

Advertisement

On Friday, Washington and Seoul said in a rare joint announcement that Pyongyang had used its largest-ever ICBM in two recent launches, in the guise of satellite launch preparations.

But the launches did not demonstrate the missile’s full range, and analysts said the North might have used only one stage of the missile or adjusted its fuel volume to fly at lower altitudes.

02:02 North Korea launches most powerful ballistic missile test since 2017, takes pictures from space

The missile system, the Hwasong-17, was unveiled at a military parade in 2020 and reappeared at a defence exhibition in October 2021.

USFK also said the US Indo-Pacific Command has recently enhanced its ballistic missile defence directive.