Houses and buildings are seen after a blackout hit Toshima ward in Tokyo following Wednesday’s earthquake. Photo: Reuters
7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advisory issued
- An advisory for tsunami waves was issued for parts of the northeast coast as the quake rattled the capital Tokyo
- The region it hit was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster
