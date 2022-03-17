A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: South Korea cases, deaths shoot up to record levels

  • South Korea reported 621,328 infections and 429 deaths as the country’s Omicron outbreak showed no sign of slowing
  • Elsewhere, New Zealand’s GDP rose 3.0 per cent in the fourth quarter as restrictions eased

Reuters
Updated: 9:34am, 17 Mar, 2022

