A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: South Korea cases, deaths shoot up to record levels
- South Korea reported 621,328 infections and 429 deaths as the country’s Omicron outbreak showed no sign of slowing
- Elsewhere, New Zealand’s GDP rose 3.0 per cent in the fourth quarter as restrictions eased
