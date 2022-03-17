The Royal Guards at Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea, wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: How South Korea is beating Covid despite 600,000 new cases a day, highest in the world
- Mass testing, largely abandoned in many countries as Covid-19 becomes endemic, is a key reason behind South Korea’s sliding death rate
- The fatality rate is one-10th of the US’s and the UK’s and down from 0.88 per cent two months ago, even as cases have surged eighty-fold at the same time
Topic | Coronavirus South Korea
The Royal Guards at Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea, wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters