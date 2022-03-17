Princess Aiko speaks at her first press conference at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese emperor’s daughter says it’s ‘rather tense’ being an adult royal, that marriage is far off and admits she’s shy
- Princess Aiko, the only child of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, said she had taken part in a number of palace rituals for the first time, and ‘it seemed strange’
- Japan’s imperial family became the focus of global attention last year when Aiko’s cousin Mako married a commoner who works in a law office in New York
Topic | Japan
