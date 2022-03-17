Princess Aiko speaks at her first press conference at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
Princess Aiko speaks at her first press conference at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japanese emperor’s daughter says it’s ‘rather tense’ being an adult royal, that marriage is far off and admits she’s shy

  • Princess Aiko, the only child of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, said she had taken part in a number of palace rituals for the first time, and ‘it seemed strange’
  • Japan’s imperial family became the focus of global attention last year when Aiko’s cousin Mako married a commoner who works in a law office in New York

Topic |   Japan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:42pm, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Princess Aiko speaks at her first press conference at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
Princess Aiko speaks at her first press conference at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE