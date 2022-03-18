A still from a film featuring Godzilla and King Kong; actor Akira Takarada, star of the first Godzilla film, has died.
Original Godzilla actor Akira Takarada, shot by a Russian in WWII, dies at 87
- Played the lead role of a heroic ship’s captain in the first Godzilla, a film that resonated in Japan as a walking, radiation-breathing analogy for nuclear disaster
- In 1945 he was shot in the stomach by a Soviet soldier and severely wounded; He believed ‘the greatest sin committed by man is war’
Topic | Asian cinema: Japanese films
