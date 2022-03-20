Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Japan to invest US$42B in India to strengthen economic ties, Kishida said in meeting with Modi
- PM Fumio Kishida met his counterpart, Narendra Modi, on first visit to India since taking office; subjects discussed ranged from economy to security cooperation
- The two nations, along with the US and Australia, are members of the Indo-Pacific alliance ‘the Quad’, which is countering China’s rising influence in Asia
Topic | Japan
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet in New Delhi. Photo: AFP