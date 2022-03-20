A North Korean hypersonic missile that was tested in January, 2022. Photo: AP
A North Korean hypersonic missile that was tested in January, 2022. Photo: AP
Seoul back on alert after North Korea fires missiles from multiple-rocket launchers

  • The military fired four shots around 7.20am local time on Sunday for about an hour, towards its west coast from a location in South Pyongan Province
  • Concerns are mounting that N Korea will fire off its first intercontinental ballistic missile in five years; it also appears to be preparing a spy satellite

BloombergReutersdpa
Bloomberg Reuters and dpa

Updated: 6:10pm, 20 Mar, 2022

