A North Korean hypersonic missile that was tested in January, 2022. Photo: AP
Seoul back on alert after North Korea fires missiles from multiple-rocket launchers
- The military fired four shots around 7.20am local time on Sunday for about an hour, towards its west coast from a location in South Pyongan Province
- Concerns are mounting that N Korea will fire off its first intercontinental ballistic missile in five years; it also appears to be preparing a spy satellite
