Majority of Japanese worry about China invading Taiwan since Ukraine war, polls reveal
- People are concerned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could induce Beijing to make similar offensives
- Japan is in a territorial dispute with China over islands in the East China Sea, and sees neighbour Taiwan’s security as closely linked to its own
