A China coastguard ship cruising near Japan’s territorial waters. Photo: EPA
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Majority of Japanese worry about China invading Taiwan since Ukraine war, polls reveal

  • People are concerned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could induce Beijing to make similar offensives
  • Japan is in a territorial dispute with China over islands in the East China Sea, and sees neighbour Taiwan’s security as closely linked to its own

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:44pm, 20 Mar, 2022

