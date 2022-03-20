Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan
Asia /  East Asia

Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces toughest test in looming no-confidence move

  • An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority after over a dozen defections
  • Khan appealed to the lawmakers to return to the ruling party at a public rally: ‘Get back, you will be forgiven. Like a father forgives his children,’ he said

Topic |   Pakistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:17pm, 20 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE