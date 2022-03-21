Lee Yong-soo first shared her ordeal publicly 30 years ago. File photo: AP
South Korean slavery victim seeks UN justice as time runs out for surviving ‘comfort women’, from China to Philippines
- Lee Yong-soo, 93, is demanding that Seoul call a UN panel to examine whether Tokyo is failing to carry out its obligations under the 1984 Convention against Torture
- As the pool of survivors dwindle, Lee worries about their plight being forgotten or distorted by Japan’s apparent efforts to downplay the coercive and violent nature of the WWII sexual slavery and exclude it from schoolbooks
Topic | South Korea
Lee Yong-soo first shared her ordeal publicly 30 years ago. File photo: AP