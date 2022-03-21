The Diaoyus, also known as the Senkakus, in the East China Sea. File photo: Kyodo
The Diaoyus, also known as the Senkakus, in the East China Sea. File photo: Kyodo
Japan’s strong Ukraine response could reshape defence strategy as it eyes China

  • When Russia pushed into Ukraine in 2014, Japan’s response was seen as lukewarm, but this time it’s in lockstep with Western allies on unprecedented sanctions and tough rhetoric
  • Tokyo’s move comes amid China’s growing ambitions in the region, including Beijing’s desire to ‘reunify’ Taiwan and its claims to disputed islands it calls the Diaoyus

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:45am, 21 Mar, 2022

