The Diaoyus, also known as the Senkakus, in the East China Sea. File photo: Kyodo
Japan’s strong Ukraine response could reshape defence strategy as it eyes China
- When Russia pushed into Ukraine in 2014, Japan’s response was seen as lukewarm, but this time it’s in lockstep with Western allies on unprecedented sanctions and tough rhetoric
- Tokyo’s move comes amid China’s growing ambitions in the region, including Beijing’s desire to ‘reunify’ Taiwan and its claims to disputed islands it calls the Diaoyus
