Russians demand an end to peace treaty talks with Japan at a 2019 rally in Moscow. File photo: AFP
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Japan slams Russia move to end disputed Kuril Islands peace talks over sanctions

  • Moscow is also halting dialogue with Tokyo about economic activity on disputed islands known as the Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan
  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called Russia’s decision ‘unjust and absolutely unacceptable’

Topic |   Ukraine
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:32am, 22 Mar, 2022

