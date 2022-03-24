The Rudolf Samoylovich, a LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) tanker like those Japan has banned from Russia. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Japan firm bans Russian gas, first to refuse shipment despite desperate need

  • The Tohoku Electric Power Co is seeking desperately needed LNG for April-May delivery, but requesting that the cargo not come from Russia
  • While Japanese buyers, and other Asian importers, are avoiding additional purchases of Russian LNG, many still accept deliveries via long-term contracts

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:28pm, 24 Mar, 2022

