Cheng Lei, former anchor for CGTN, is being tried in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images
Australian journalist Cheng Lei to be tried in Beijing on March 31
- Cheng Lei, who worked as a television anchor for Chinese state media, was arrested last year on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas
- Australia has said it was concerned by a ‘lack of transparency’ over the case; China’s foreign ministry has said Cheng’s rights were being fully guaranteed
Topic | China-Australia relations
