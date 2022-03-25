Cheng Lei, former anchor for CGTN, is being tried in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images
Cheng Lei, former anchor for CGTN, is being tried in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images
Asia /  East Asia

Australian journalist Cheng Lei to be tried in Beijing on March 31

  • Cheng Lei, who worked as a television anchor for Chinese state media, was arrested last year on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas
  • Australia has said it was concerned by a ‘lack of transparency’ over the case; China’s foreign ministry has said Cheng’s rights were being fully guaranteed

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Reuters
Updated: 7:13pm, 25 Mar, 2022

