Brands such as Ikea have left or paused operations in Russia since the war in Ukraine. Photo:
Russia eyes China, India for retail brands as West exits due to Ukraine war sanctions
- Dozens of big brands have temporarily closed operations or exited the country since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24
- The Russian Council of Shopping Centres said it was negotiating with China, India, Iran and Turkey about finding alternatives to Western brands
Topic | Ukraine war
