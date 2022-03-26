Brands such as Ikea have left or paused operations in Russia since the war in Ukraine. Photo:
Brands such as Ikea have left or paused operations in Russia since the war in Ukraine. Photo:
Ukraine war
Asia /  East Asia

Russia eyes China, India for retail brands as West exits due to Ukraine war sanctions

  • Dozens of big brands have temporarily closed operations or exited the country since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24
  • The Russian Council of Shopping Centres said it was negotiating with China, India, Iran and Turkey about finding alternatives to Western brands

Topic |   Ukraine war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:24am, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Brands such as Ikea have left or paused operations in Russia since the war in Ukraine. Photo:
Brands such as Ikea have left or paused operations in Russia since the war in Ukraine. Photo:
READ FULL ARTICLE