Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel visit Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park. Photo: Reuters
‘Tragedy should not be repeated’, says Japan PM on visit to Hiroshima amid Russia nuclear fears

  • Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and US ambassador Rahm Emanuel paid their respects to atomic bombing victims and warned world is again facing nuclear attack
  • ‘We should never allow threats or use of nuclear weapons,’ Kishida said after a tour of the peace park and museum in his hometown Hiroshima on Saturday

Associated Press
Updated: 9:04pm, 26 Mar, 2022

