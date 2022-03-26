Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel visit Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park. Photo: Reuters
‘Tragedy should not be repeated’, says Japan PM on visit to Hiroshima amid Russia nuclear fears
- Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and US ambassador Rahm Emanuel paid their respects to atomic bombing victims and warned world is again facing nuclear attack
- ‘We should never allow threats or use of nuclear weapons,’ Kishida said after a tour of the peace park and museum in his hometown Hiroshima on Saturday
Topic | Ukraine war
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel visit Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park. Photo: Reuters