North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with military officials during the launch of the Hwasong-17 ICBM on March 24. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un vows to keep developing ‘formidable striking capabilities’ to tackle ‘threats by imperialists’
- According to state media, the leader made the comments during a meeting with workers involved in the country’s biggest intercontinental ballistic missile test
- However, intelligence officials in Seoul and Washington believe the North last week actually launched an older and slightly smaller ICBM
