North Korea claimed it successfully launched the advanced Hwasong-17 ICBM on March 24. Photo: KCNA/dpa
North Korea passed off old intercontinental ballistic missile as newer version, Seoul says
- The South’s defence ministry said the ICBM that Pyongyang fired last week was likely a Hwasong-15, which was successfully tested in 2017
- It added the cloud cover shown in the video also didn’t match the weather on the day of the launch
Topic | North Korea
North Korea claimed it successfully launched the advanced Hwasong-17 ICBM on March 24. Photo: KCNA/dpa