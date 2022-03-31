F-35A fighter jets during a military exercise at an airbase in South Korean. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

US, South Korea may ramp up war games as North Korea tensions rise

  • North Korea conducted first full ICBM (missile) test in five years, new construction at only known nuclear test site, and ‘unusual’ activity by a submarine
  • In response, South Korea had rare missile drills, F-35A fighter jet display; US military stepped up efforts in Yellow Sea, and conducted aircraft carrier drill

Reuters
Updated: 4:38pm, 31 Mar, 2022

