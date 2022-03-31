Wearing face masks to view the seasonal cherry blossoms this year at the Sumida Park in Tokyo. Photo: AP Photo
Wearing face masks to view the seasonal cherry blossoms this year at the Sumida Park in Tokyo. Photo: AP Photo
Asia /  East Asia

Japan celebrates cherry blossom tradition despite pandemic restrictions

  • The trees are in full bloom across the country, attracting many people who had avoided taking part in the national tradition for two years because of Covid-19
  • There were requests not to gather under the trees for drinking parties – a traditional way of celebrating the season – as part of continuing antivirus measures

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:20pm, 31 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Wearing face masks to view the seasonal cherry blossoms this year at the Sumida Park in Tokyo. Photo: AP Photo
Wearing face masks to view the seasonal cherry blossoms this year at the Sumida Park in Tokyo. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE