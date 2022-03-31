Wearing face masks to view the seasonal cherry blossoms this year at the Sumida Park in Tokyo. Photo: AP Photo
Japan celebrates cherry blossom tradition despite pandemic restrictions
- The trees are in full bloom across the country, attracting many people who had avoided taking part in the national tradition for two years because of Covid-19
- There were requests not to gather under the trees for drinking parties – a traditional way of celebrating the season – as part of continuing antivirus measures
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
