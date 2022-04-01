North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walking near what state media report says was a new type inter-continental ballistic missile. Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walking near what state media report says was a new type inter-continental ballistic missile. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan expands sanctions against North Korea, targets Russians, after long-range missile test

  • Tokyo said the assets of 6 North Koreans and 3 Russians will be frozen, accusing them of involvement in Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile development programmes
  • Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the sanctions are part of Japan’s efforts to comprehensively resolve issues involving North Korea

Topic |   Japan
dpaKyodo
dpa and Kyodo

Updated: 8:44pm, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walking near what state media report says was a new type inter-continental ballistic missile. Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walking near what state media report says was a new type inter-continental ballistic missile. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE