Smoke rising near the site of the crash of two trainer fighter jets in Sacheon, South Korea. Photo: EPA
Smoke rising near the site of the crash of two trainer fighter jets in Sacheon, South Korea. Photo: EPA
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

4 dead as 2 South Korean air force planes collide and crash

  • A trainer pilot and an instructor aboard each aircraft were ejected but later found dead after the collision, which occurred south of the Sacheon airbase
  • Three helicopters, 20 vehicles and dozens of emergency workers were dispatched to the crash sites; No civilian casualties were caused on the ground

Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:30pm, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke rising near the site of the crash of two trainer fighter jets in Sacheon, South Korea. Photo: EPA
Smoke rising near the site of the crash of two trainer fighter jets in Sacheon, South Korea. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE