Smoke rising near the site of the crash of two trainer fighter jets in Sacheon, South Korea. Photo: EPA
4 dead as 2 South Korean air force planes collide and crash
- A trainer pilot and an instructor aboard each aircraft were ejected but later found dead after the collision, which occurred south of the Sacheon airbase
- Three helicopters, 20 vehicles and dozens of emergency workers were dispatched to the crash sites; No civilian casualties were caused on the ground
Topic | South Korea
Smoke rising near the site of the crash of two trainer fighter jets in Sacheon, South Korea. Photo: EPA