Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, hit out at South Korea’s defence minister after his remarks about a pre-emptive strike.
North Korea hits out against South’s missile comments, leader’s sister calls minister ‘maniac’
- Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Central Committee and sister of Kim Jong-un, called South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook a ‘scum-like guy’
- Suh made remarks about a ‘pre-emptive’ attack after renewed tension with the North, which has ramped up activity at key missile and nuclear weapons sites
