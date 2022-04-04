Chimneys at a coal-fired power plant in Andhra Pradesh, India. Photo: Bloomberg
Chimneys at a coal-fired power plant in Andhra Pradesh, India. Photo: Bloomberg
India
Asia /  East Asia

Indian state cancels billionaire Adani’s bids to supply imported coal, prices too high

  • It is the first time in recent years that a major government tender for imported coal has been cancelled over high cost
  • State asked utilities to step up coal imports due to shortfall. However, expensive imports would add to state’s overdue payment woes of nearly US$15 billion

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:26am, 4 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chimneys at a coal-fired power plant in Andhra Pradesh, India. Photo: Bloomberg
Chimneys at a coal-fired power plant in Andhra Pradesh, India. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE