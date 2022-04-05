The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim called South Korea’s defense minister a “scum-like guy” for talking about preemptive strikes on the North, warning Sunday that the South may face “a serious threat.” Photo: Pool via AP
Kim Jong-un’s sister says North Korea can destroy South if provoked
- Kim Yo-jong berated Seoul for the second time in three days over its pre-emptive strike capabilities
- Her statements come amid tensions over Pyongyang’s weapons tests, including its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017
Topic | North Korea
