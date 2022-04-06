Japanese Ground-Self Defense Force (JGDDF) Type 90 tank fires its gun at a target during a live-fire annual exercise at the Minami Eniwa Camp in December 2021. Photo: AP
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pacifist Japan considering bolstering its military defences

  • Almost two-thirds of respondents to a Yomiuri newspaper survey said they wanted to see Japan’s defences strengthened
  • Following World War II, Japan placed a clause in its constitution outlawing war as a means to settle international disputes

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:15pm, 6 Apr, 2022

