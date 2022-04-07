A man watches a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test at a railway station in Seoul in October 2021. Photo: TNS
North Korea could hold nuclear test on coming anniversary, US says
- Pyongyang is ignoring Washington’s overtures for talks and may be planning its first such launch in nearly five years, according to US envoy Sung Kim
- North Korea might seek to show off its growing nuclear weapons capacity on April 15, the 110th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung
Topic | North Korea
