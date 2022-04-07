A visitor walks past a display showing arrival flight information at the arrival terminal of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, Japan in December 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Japan to lift non-resident foreigner entry ban for 106 nations
- Move in line with Japan’s easing on April 1 of pandemic travel warning, with Japanese nationals no longer recommended against visiting these areas
- Japan effectively imposed an entry ban on non-resident foreign nationals in November to curb spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A visitor walks past a display showing arrival flight information at the arrival terminal of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, Japan in December 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE