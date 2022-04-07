Doraemon co-creator Fujiko Fujio A, a famed Japanese manga artist, dies aged 88

Abiko was the eldest son of a monk at a historic temple in central Toyama region. But his family left the temple after the death of Abiko’s father when he was in fifth grade.

“My father’s death changed my life the most. If he had not died, I think I would have been a monk,” he told the Asahi newspaper daily in 2020.

In high school, he became friends with Hiroshi Fujimoto, who later created “Doraemon”, and the pair started to work together.

They formed a partnership that debuted in 1951, jointly producing works under the pen name “Fujiko Fujio”, and shared a Tokyo apartment with other famous manga artists including Osamu Tezuka.

One of the duo’s early works was “Q-Taro”, about a good-natured, mischievous ghost child who starts living with a human family, which found fans in Japan as well as abroad.

A person dressed in a Doraemon costume at an anti-government protest in Hong Kong on 1 January, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Abiko also created various manga by himself, including “Ninja Hattori”, a ninja who becomes best friends with a regular kid, as well as other works targeted at adults.

Despite his long-time association with Fujimoto, Abiko once confessed he was reluctant to read “Doraemon” cartoons too closely.