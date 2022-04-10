People wearing face masks walk through a shopping arcade in the Asakusa district in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Tokyo sees rise in cases for 4th day; India extends booster shots to all adults
- The highly contagious Omicron BA. 2 sub-variant has spread rapidly in many parts of Japan as health experts have warned of another wave of infections
- Elsewhere, India’s booster doses started Sunday but free shots limited to front-line workers and over 60s; South Korea begins transition to ‘post-Omicron’ era
People wearing face masks walk through a shopping arcade in the Asakusa district in Tokyo. Photo: AP