People stage a rally supporting feminism in Seoul on February 12, 2022. Photo: AP
People stage a rally supporting feminism in Seoul on February 12, 2022. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea’s ‘antifeminist’ Yoon faces uphill task to abolish women’s ministry

  • Scrapping the Ministry of Gender Equality would require legislation to reorganise the government – a tricky ask as the president-elect does not have a majority
  • With local elections coming up in June, it’s unlikely Yoon’s party would want to expend political capital on a bruising legislative fight and has put the issue ‘on hold’, observer says

Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:00am, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People stage a rally supporting feminism in Seoul on February 12, 2022. Photo: AP
People stage a rally supporting feminism in Seoul on February 12, 2022. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE