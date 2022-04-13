US cryptocurrency expert Virgil Griffith. Photo: Handout
US cryptocurrency expert Virgil Griffith jailed 63 months for helping North Korea evade sanctions
- At a 2019 conference in Pyongyang, the well-known hacker gave information on how the country could use cryptocurrency to dodge sanctions
- The West has imposed increasingly tight penalties on North Korea in recent years to try to rein in its nuclear missile programmes
Topic | North Korea
US cryptocurrency expert Virgil Griffith. Photo: Handout