US President Joe Biden speaks on the Aukus deal with British leader Boris Johnson (right) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) at the White House in September 2021. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
US denies inviting Japan to join Aukus security alliance
- The White House rejected a media report that said Washington, London and Canberra had informally asked Tokyo about the possibility of it joining the pact
- It added the group’s ‘focus has been on finalising a trilateral programme of work on a range of advanced military capabilities that aligns its priorities’
Topic | Aukus alliance
US President Joe Biden speaks on the Aukus deal with British leader Boris Johnson (right) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) at the White House in September 2021. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS