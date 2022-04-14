North Korean defectors and South Korean activists launch helium balloons carrying propaganda leaflets in Paju, South Korea. File photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea’s unification minister pick hints lifting ban on flying anti-North propaganda leaflet balloons

  • Kwon Young-se called the measure imposed by the outgoing administration a violation of the right to free speech
  • Pyongyang has in the past threatened to attack Seoul over the propaganda efforts that were banned in 2020

Reuters
Updated: 1:14pm, 14 Apr, 2022

