Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro with her husband Kei Komuro in Tokyo. File photo: Kyodo
Husband of Japanese ex-princess Mako Komuro not on New York bar exam pass list again
- Having previously failed the New York state bar examination last year, Kei Komuro took the test again in February
- The 30-year-old, who works as a law clerk at a legal firm in the US, married the niece of Emperor Naruhito last October
Topic | Japan
Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro with her husband Kei Komuro in Tokyo. File photo: Kyodo