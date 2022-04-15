Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro with her husband Kei Komuro in Tokyo. File photo: Kyodo
Husband of Japanese ex-princess Mako Komuro not on New York bar exam pass list again

  • Having previously failed the New York state bar examination last year, Kei Komuro took the test again in February
  • The 30-year-old, who works as a law clerk at a legal firm in the US, married the niece of Emperor Naruhito last October

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 9:05am, 15 Apr, 2022

