North Koreans at the ‘Light Festival’, held to celebrate the 110th birth anniversary of their late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang on Thursday. Photo: AFP
North Korea celebrates founder as US prepares for potential provocations
- Kim Il-sung, the late grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un, was born on April 15, 1912; North Korea is celebrating his birth anniversary
- State appears to have held a military parade on Thursday but no indication yet on whether there were major weapons, like missiles, on display
