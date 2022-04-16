North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves during a national ceremony and rally of Pyongyang citizens to mark the 110th birth anniversary of his late grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il-sung. Photo: Handout via dpa
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un attends parade honouring state-founding grandfather
- Thousands of people marched in choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family at event celebrating the late Kim Il-sung, born in April 1912
- Appears no weaponry on show but recent satellite images indicate military parade preparations, perhaps for April 25, anniversary of army starting
