North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the test-firing of a new tactical guided weapon, according to state media, in North Korea on April 16. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea
North Korea tests new weapons system aimed at enhancing ‘tactical nukes’ efficiency: reports

  • The report said leader Kim Jong-un gave the military research team ‘important instructions on further building up the defence capabilities and nuclear combat forces’
  • On Friday, North Korea marked the birthday of North Korea’s founding leader, Kim’s grandfather Kim Il-sung, with a huge public procession

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:21am, 17 Apr, 2022

