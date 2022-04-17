North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the test-firing of a new tactical guided weapon, according to state media, in North Korea on April 16. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea tests new weapons system aimed at enhancing ‘tactical nukes’ efficiency: reports
- The report said leader Kim Jong-un gave the military research team ‘important instructions on further building up the defence capabilities and nuclear combat forces’
- On Friday, North Korea marked the birthday of North Korea’s founding leader, Kim’s grandfather Kim Il-sung, with a huge public procession
Topic | North Korea
