The phrase “Goodbye coronavirus!” is written in a rye paddy in Anseong, South Korea. The message celebrates the country’s lifting of most COVID-19 social distancing rules. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
Coronavirus: South Korea to end most Covid-19 restrictions, India logs one-month high of infections

  • People in South Korea will still be required to wear masks, however, with the government planning to review whether to lift a rule for masks outdoors in two weeks
  • Meanwhile, India’s tally of daily Covid-19 cases nearly doubled on Monday from the previous day to more than 2,000 for the first time in a month

Agencies

Updated: 3:49pm, 18 Apr, 2022

