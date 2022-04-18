The phrase “Goodbye coronavirus!” is written in a rye paddy in Anseong, South Korea. The message celebrates the country’s lifting of most COVID-19 social distancing rules. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
Coronavirus: South Korea to end most Covid-19 restrictions, India logs one-month high of infections
- People in South Korea will still be required to wear masks, however, with the government planning to review whether to lift a rule for masks outdoors in two weeks
- Meanwhile, India’s tally of daily Covid-19 cases nearly doubled on Monday from the previous day to more than 2,000 for the first time in a month
