Anti-war activists rally near the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday during a protest against joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States. Photo: AFP
US-South Korea joint military drills kick off amid North Korea nuclear testing concerns

  • North Korea has condemned the joint drills as rehearsals for war, and they have been scaled back in recent years amid efforts to engage Pyongyang in diplomacy
  • Meanwhile, Sung Kim, the US envoy for North Korea, arrived in Seoul on Monday for talks on Pyongyang’s missiles launches with senior South Korean officials

Korea TimesReuters
Updated: 6:43pm, 18 Apr, 2022

