Anti-war activists rally near the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday during a protest against joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States. Photo: AFP
US-South Korea joint military drills kick off amid North Korea nuclear testing concerns
- North Korea has condemned the joint drills as rehearsals for war, and they have been scaled back in recent years amid efforts to engage Pyongyang in diplomacy
- Meanwhile, Sung Kim, the US envoy for North Korea, arrived in Seoul on Monday for talks on Pyongyang’s missiles launches with senior South Korean officials
Topic | South Korea
Anti-war activists rally near the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday during a protest against joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States. Photo: AFP